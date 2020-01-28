Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.52% from the company’s previous close.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.63 ($63.52).

EPA RNO traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €35.53 ($41.31). 1,107,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.99.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

