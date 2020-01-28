Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,161 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

