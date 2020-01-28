RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Down 14.7% in January

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.
RPM stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.98. 400,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.42. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50. RPM International has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.47.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.
RPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Group upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.
RPM International Company Profile
RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.
