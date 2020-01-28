RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $8,723.32 or 0.96131034 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $209,703.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

