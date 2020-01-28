Rubies (RBIES) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Rubies has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rubies has a total market cap of $53,560.00 and $203.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007552 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000433 BTC.

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Rubies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

