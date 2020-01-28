Ruff Trading 6% Higher This Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Ruff has a total market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ruff

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

