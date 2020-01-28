Rupaya Hits Market Capitalization of $22,016.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Rupaya has a total market cap of $22,016.00 and $15.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 81.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,452.87 or 2.15893302 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026358 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,303,584 coins and its circulating supply is 61,117,620 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

