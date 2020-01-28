Rupee Price Tops $0.0056 on Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $211,647.00 and $3.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,518,850 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

