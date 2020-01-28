Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RWEOY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $35.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

