Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Ryanair’s analysis:

Several analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,969. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.89. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

