Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research firms recently commented on R. Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith purchased 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 60,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23. Ryder System has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.