Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 6,066 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $67,029.30. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,203.30.

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,638.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,432 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $299,388.96.

Shares of NYSE:PHD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. 3,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,363. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 33,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.