Safe Haven Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,370.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $973,677.00 and approximately $2,370.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.37 or 0.02607980 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

