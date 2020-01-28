SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $1.13 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00033846 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 179.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017551 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00096351 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000810 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,062,452 coins and its circulating supply is 806,813 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.