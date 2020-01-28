Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF makes up 2.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.24% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

In related news, insider Coote Gavin purchased 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 376,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,612. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

