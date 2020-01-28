Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Invests $19.13 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 213,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,132,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 6.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $109,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VLUE traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.04. 130,408 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.