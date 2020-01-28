Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 2,175 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.9% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,735. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

