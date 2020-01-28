Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 3,048 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 11.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $34,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 214,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,841,000 after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.47. The stock had a trading volume of 720,608 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.46. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

