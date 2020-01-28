Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 38,812 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,812 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYG. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $107,000.

HYG stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.90. 1,996,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,434,354. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.03 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

