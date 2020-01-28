Sai (DAI) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Sai token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $532.18 or 0.05700849 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00128099 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016877 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00032530 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Sai Token Profile

DAI is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

