Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.81. Saia posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Saia by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 51,062 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Saia by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Saia by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $9,612,000.

SAIA opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average is $88.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Saia has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

