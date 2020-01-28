salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 20,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $180.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a PE ratio of 134.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,514 shares of company stock valued at $71,953,848. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

