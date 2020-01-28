Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $42.50 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

SAL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL remained flat at $$42.71 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $123.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 34,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth $202,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.