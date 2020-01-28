SALT Price Hits $0.0490 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. SALT has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $88,335.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Binance, IDEX and Radar Relay. In the last week, SALT has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SALT Profile

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Gate.io, Binance, Liqui, Huobi, Upbit, ABCC, IDEX, Bittrex, LATOKEN, OKEx, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

