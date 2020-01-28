Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.91.

SAFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,790,000 after buying an additional 100,076 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 170.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after buying an additional 114,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $13,721,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 81.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 40,712 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $144.71 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $111.77 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

