Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €20.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LHA. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.23 ($20.03).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Tuesday, reaching €14.00 ($16.28). 8,166,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.36. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a fifty-two week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 4.81.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.