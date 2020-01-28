Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Stock Holdings Increased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $29,037,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,077,000 after acquiring an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,425,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,677,000 after acquiring an additional 157,222 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,378,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 107,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

SNY traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $48.13. 40,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

