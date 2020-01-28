SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €129.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €134.41 ($156.29).

SAP stock traded down €2.76 ($3.21) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €119.70 ($139.19). 3,182,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.18. SAP has a 52-week low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 52-week high of €125.96 ($146.47). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €122.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €116.26.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

