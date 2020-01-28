SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €125.00 by Barclays

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €134.41 ($156.29).

SAP stock traded down €2.76 ($3.21) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €119.70 ($139.19). The company had a trading volume of 3,182,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. SAP has a 52 week low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 52 week high of €125.96 ($146.47). The company has a 50 day moving average of €122.59 and a 200-day moving average of €116.26. The firm has a market cap of $150.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

