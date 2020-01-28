SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €153.00 by Bryan, Garnier & Co

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €134.41 ($156.29).

SAP stock traded down €2.76 ($3.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €119.70 ($139.19). The stock had a trading volume of 3,182,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $150.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of €122.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €116.26. SAP has a 52-week low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 52-week high of €125.96 ($146.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

