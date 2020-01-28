SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.83.

Shares of SAP traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,728. SAP has a 1 year low of $100.97 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The firm has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average is $128.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

