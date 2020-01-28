Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 13,600,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,815,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,474,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,131,000 after acquiring an additional 220,668 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day moving average is $110.30. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.81.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

