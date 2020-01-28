Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of SIS stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 105,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,939. Savaria has a one year low of C$10.55 and a one year high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$96.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.6104411 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.48, for a total transaction of C$26,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,794,525. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.45, for a total value of C$158,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,249,925. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $570,400 over the last three months.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

