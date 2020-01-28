savedroid Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Tidex. savedroid has a total market cap of $305,597.00 and approximately $141.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, savedroid has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

savedroid (SVD) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com.

savedroid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Tidex, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

