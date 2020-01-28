SCF Partners Inc. Has $59.34 Million Stock Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR)

SCF Partners Inc. boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,506,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,833 shares during the period. National Energy Services Reunited accounts for approximately 19.1% of SCF Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SCF Partners Inc. owned 7.47% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $59,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NESR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 45.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 14.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter worth about $1,848,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NESR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of NESR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. National Energy Services Reunited Corp has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.69 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

