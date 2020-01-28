Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other Schneider National news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

