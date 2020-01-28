Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,634 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV owned about 0.30% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $20,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 71,907 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

