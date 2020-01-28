Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is CRA Financial Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,231,000 after buying an additional 10,543,933 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 808,598 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 819,207.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 311,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after buying an additional 311,299 shares during the period. Valentine Ventures LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 448.1% during the third quarter. Valentine Ventures LLC now owns 284,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after buying an additional 232,861 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,663,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after buying an additional 106,673 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $72.54 and a 12-month high of $98.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

