Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after acquiring an additional 513,529 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.