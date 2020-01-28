Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.48 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.