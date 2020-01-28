Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 6.0% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.17% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $34,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,669,478 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,000 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,514 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.2% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 459,258 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5,702.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 232,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 228,114 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,217. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $79.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

