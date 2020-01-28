Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €66.00 by UBS Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.60 ($83.26) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.86 ($70.77).

G24 traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €62.50 ($72.67). The company had a trading volume of 67,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of €59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.00. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.36. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €39.76 ($46.23) and a 1 year high of €62.35 ($72.50).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

