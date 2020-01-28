Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

