Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 11,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SDRL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 595,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. Seadrill has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seadrill by 80.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seadrill in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Seadrill by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Seadrill by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Seadrill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

