Seagate Technology (STX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 guidance at $1.25-1.39 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STX opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 123,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $7,137,068.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,287.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,688,546 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

