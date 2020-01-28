SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith Valentine acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SeaSpine by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in SeaSpine by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SeaSpine by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $282.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.