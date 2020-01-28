Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Secureworks during the 1st quarter worth $3,519,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Secureworks will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

