SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGXF stock remained flat at $$11.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.