Sentient Coin (SEN) Trading 6.4% Higher This Week

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $858,106.00 and approximately $14,059.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

