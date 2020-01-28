Sentinel Chain (SENC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $314,393.00 and $2.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

